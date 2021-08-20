Former Correctional Peace Officers union president sentenced to prison

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced Darren Sikes, a former correctional peace officers union president, on Thursday, Aug. 19, to 1.5 years in prison for misusing money belonging to the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Sikes became president of AZCPOA in 2016. In 2019, a criminal complaint was filed with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office regarding possible stolen union funds. An AGO investigator discovered that between 2016 and 2019, Sikes spent at least $134,000 of union money on personal nonunion expenditures, including a vehicle and a patio.

Sikes pleaded guilty to fraudulent schemes and artifices, a class 2 felony offense; theft, a class 2 felony offense; and theft, a class 5 felony offense. Sikes will serve a term of supervised probation following his release from prison.

Assistant Attorney General Kimberly Nye prosecuted this case.

