Heavy police presence at apartment complex near Swan, 29th Street

There is a heavy police presence at The Apple Apartments near 29th Street and Swan in Tucson.
There is a heavy police presence at The Apple Apartments near 29th Street and Swan in Tucson.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a heavy police presence near 29th Street and Swan in Tucson Friday, Aug. 20.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department were in the area directing traffic near The Apple Apartments, located at 4880 East 29th St.

KOLD’s Mary Coleman is on the scene. Follow her on Twitter for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

