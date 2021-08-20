Judge denies restraining order against the City of Tucson over its vaccine mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The City of Tucson’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate will remain in place after a Pima County Superior Court Judge denied a temporary restraining order.

On Aug. 13, the city passed an ordinance requiring all of its employees to provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 24. Failure to do so puts them at risk of a disciplinary action, including a five-day unpaid suspension. Tucson officials say weekly testing, a mask requirement and exclusion from assignments involving close contact with the public may also apply.

In response, the Tucson Police Officers Association (TPOA) filed a lawsuit claiming unvaccinated workers face “severe and potentially career-ending repercussions.” Critics say officers and firefighters risk insubordination as a result of the mandate, which could have an impact on future promotions and opportunities.

During a hearing on Thursday, representatives of the Tucson Fire Fighters Association and Communications Workers of America Local 7000 also testified.

“It violates their rights as employees and also violates their rights as Arizona citizens,” said Brian Marchetti, the Attorney representing TPOA. “All three union presidents have testified they have members who are considering retiring or resigning.”

The Tucson Police Department is already experiencing staffing shortages.

The lawsuit expressed concerns over how the ordinance was passed. The plaintiffs claim the city violated a contractual obligation to bargain with the unions before changing the terms and conditions of employment. However, City Attorney Mike Rankin said city code allows mayor and council to “unilaterally” legislate the terms and conditions.

Marchetti also argued a vaccine mandate is unlike a mask mandate because a mask can be taken off at the end of a person’s shift, but a vaccine is permanent. He requested a restraining order to pause the city’s enforcement for 10 days starting on Aug. 24. Marchetti said it would allow more time for unions and their members to fully understand the mandate, employee rights and the disciplinary process.

In response, Rankin said most workers have had seven months to consider the vaccine.

TPOA accused Tucson leadership of attempting to push the mandate through before Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order (blocking most mask and vaccine mandates) takes effect on Sept. 29. Rankin did not deny this, but did point the city is not in violation of the order’s language.

“The fact of the matter is we are in the midst of yet another surge of this virus,” said Rankin. “It subjects people to illness and death. It has an extraordinary impact on the workforce itself, just as you have described. If an unvaccinated person has an exposure, the quarantine is different than if you are vaccinated. We have enormous costs associated with our insurance coverage.”

Honorable Judge Richard Gordon found the plaintiffs failed to show they would be succeed in trial or that city employees face irreparable harm from the mandate.

“To be vaccinated or not to be vaccinated, that is a personal choice. I am not commenting on that at all,” said Judge Gordon. “It’s a tough decision, but the facts are the facts.”

A TPOA spokesperson called the ruling “disappointing.” While the union does not believe it can appeal the decision, a spokesperson told KOLD News 13 lawyers are “looking at all of the options.”

Unvaccinated city employees can submit a religious or medical exemption form by Aug. 24.

Council members plan to discuss tougher penalties for employees who are not in compliance with the law in September.

