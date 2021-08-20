Advertise
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.(CNN/KGTV)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – SeaWorld said a 6-year-old female orca died Thursday.

Animal care specialists and veterinarians started treating Amaya after she began showing signs of illness on Wednesday, SeaWorld said.

The killer whale’s condition continued to decline rapidly, and her death was sudden and unexpected.

SeaWorld said this is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya, who inspired millions of people to appreciate and learn more about orcas.

The specialists who cared for her are heartbroken.

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.

Amaya was the youngest orca at SeaWorld. Both she and her parents live in SeaWorld San Diego.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

