Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man dies following early morning stabbing in Tucson

One person died from stab wounds after, police say, he got into a fight early Thursday morning.
One person died from stab wounds after, police say, he got into a fight early Thursday morning.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police identified a man who was fatally stabbed early Thursday, Aug. 19.

According to police, 36-year-old Roberto Valdez died at a local hospital.

Officers were called to a home in 2400 block of North Edith Boulevard about a possible shooting.

They found Valdez, who had wounds “from a sharp object.”

Witnesses said Valdez got into a fight with a suspect before the stabbing.

The incident was not a random act, authorities said, and they are following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify this man, who is a suspect...
Tucson-area authorities looking for armed suspect from shooting, home invasion, theft
Robert Krebs
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Tucson bank robbery
Maricopa police said witnesses identified the suspect as 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr.
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect arrested in Tucson
The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.
More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson
Rep. Grijalva asks for investigation into Gov. Ducey
Rep. Grijalva asks for investigation into Gov. Ducey

Latest News

The Monument Fire grew by almost 3,000 acres to 74,759 acres and it is 5% contained. (Source:...
California wildfires destroy homes; winds hamper containment
A raised hand here and an answer there, this teacher is clearly more than an educator. She is a...
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Pueblo High teacher pushes students to greatness
David Lamberto Munoz, 28, died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday,...
Man dragged to death in midtown Tucson
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera