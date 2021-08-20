Man dies following early morning stabbing in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police identified a man who was fatally stabbed early Thursday, Aug. 19.

According to police, 36-year-old Roberto Valdez died at a local hospital.

Officers were called to a home in 2400 block of North Edith Boulevard about a possible shooting.

They found Valdez, who had wounds “from a sharp object.”

Witnesses said Valdez got into a fight with a suspect before the stabbing.

The incident was not a random act, authorities said, and they are following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.