Man dies following early morning stabbing in Tucson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police identified a man who was fatally stabbed early Thursday, Aug. 19.
According to police, 36-year-old Roberto Valdez died at a local hospital.
Officers were called to a home in 2400 block of North Edith Boulevard about a possible shooting.
They found Valdez, who had wounds “from a sharp object.”
Witnesses said Valdez got into a fight with a suspect before the stabbing.
The incident was not a random act, authorities said, and they are following up on leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can stay anonymous.
