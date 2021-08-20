Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man dragged to death in midtown Tucson

David Lamberto Munoz, 28, died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday,...
David Lamberto Munoz, 28, died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The Tucson Police Department said David Lamberto Munoz, 28, was hit outside a convenience store at the intersection of Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard.

According to the TPD, the driver of the car that hit Munoz was impaired but Munoz’s actions played a part in the accident.

Witnesses said Munoz was “sitting/squatting and acting erratically in the parking lot prior to” the accident.

Munoz was hit while on Tucson Boulevard and then dragged into the convenience store’s parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified but the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify this man, who is a suspect...
Tucson-area authorities looking for armed suspect from shooting, home invasion, theft
Robert Krebs
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Tucson bank robbery
Maricopa police said witnesses identified the suspect as 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr.
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect arrested in Tucson
The bulk of the outages appear to be along East Benson Highway.
More than 3,000 lose power in Tucson
Rep. Grijalva asks for investigation into Gov. Ducey
Rep. Grijalva asks for investigation into Gov. Ducey

Latest News

A raised hand here and an answer there, this teacher is clearly more than an educator. She is a...
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Pueblo High teacher pushes students to greatness
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes a mess of Mexico’s Mayan Riviera
Dominick Cooke, 39, is facing several felonies in connect with a road rage shooting in midtown...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two young girls in road rage shooting
The Monument Fire grew by almost 3,000 acres to 74,759 acres and it is 5% contained. (Source:...
California wildfires destroy homes; winds hamper containment