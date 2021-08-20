Man dragged to death in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The Tucson Police Department said David Lamberto Munoz, 28, was hit outside a convenience store at the intersection of Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard.

According to the TPD, the driver of the car that hit Munoz was impaired but Munoz’s actions played a part in the accident.

Witnesses said Munoz was “sitting/squatting and acting erratically in the parking lot prior to” the accident.

Munoz was hit while on Tucson Boulevard and then dragged into the convenience store’s parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified but the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

