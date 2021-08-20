Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mexican gray wolf roaming near Flagstaff captured, relocated

Mexican gray wolf
Mexican gray wolves are North America’s rarest subspecies of gray wolf.(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An endangered Mexican gray wolf that was roaming near Flagstaff has been captured and relocated. State wildlife officials say the male wolf had ventured into housing developments, raising concerns that it might get shot or struck by a vehicle.

The Arizona Republic reports that the wolf was captured a week ago in the Coconino National Forest. It has since rejoined other wolves near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

Environmental groups had been hoping it could stay north around Flagstaff, even if it was beyond the northern boundary of the designated wolf recovery zone.

Mexican gray wolves are North America’s rarest subspecies of gray wolf.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

David Lamberto Munoz, 28, died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday,...
Man dragged to death in midtown Tucson
Robert Krebs
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Tucson bank robbery
One person died from stab wounds after, police say, he got into a fight early Thursday morning.
Man dies following early morning stabbing in Tucson
Dominick Cooke, 39, is facing several felonies in connect with a road rage shooting in midtown...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two young girls in road-rage shooting
Afghan security guards try and maintain order as hundreds of people gather outside the...
Gov. Ducey welcomes Afghan refugees to Arizona

Latest News

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is using a machine that simulates the sound of explosions on...
Davis Monthan: Explosion sounds part of Friday training
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Pima County road closures
Tropical Storm is expected to impact the New England coast by Sunday. Forecasters say it's...
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri