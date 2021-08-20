Advertise
Pima County Health Department recommends flu shots as COVID-19 delta variant spreads

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 20 confirmed cases of the flu last week. The state didn’t see any cases in the same week last year.
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is recommending flu shots for people 6-months and older as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year in particular and last year, due to the COVID pandemic, we are very strongly recommending everyone that can (to) get a flu shot,” said Crystal Rambaud, Vaccine Preventable Disease Program Manager, Pima County Health Department.

Rambaud said even if you’ve never received a flu shot before, it is highly recommended due to the risks that come with contracting the flu on top of COVID-19.

“If you contract two respiratory illnesses at once, it is more likely you will become more seriously ill, and that could lead to more hospitalizations and a higher risk of death,” Rambaud said.

Plus, Rambaud said flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines help alleviate strain on the already overwhelmed health care system.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 20 confirmed cases of the flu last week. The state didn’t see any cases in the same week last year.

Rambaud said it’s important people get the shot so flu cases continue to stay minimal.

“For anybody who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and you go to your provider and see that you’re also recommended the flu, that is safe to get both shots at once,” Rambaud said.

Health officials say you may receive minor side effects and feel ill for 24-hours after the injections, but said it is completely safe and even recommended.

