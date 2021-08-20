Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity

Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a hateful message(Do Good Wisconsin)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A server arguably received the tip of a lifetime after a different customer left a hateful, homophobic comment on a tipless check.

WMTV reports Eric Salzwedel, co-founder of the nonprofit Do Good Wisconsin, shared an image of the check the server received on Facebook.

To the folks who felt it was necessary to write this hateful note and not tip...don't worry me and about 250 others will cover the tip for you. #LoveTrumpsHate #BeKind

Posted by Eric Salzwedel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The customer did not tip a cent and wrote “service was good but we don’t tip sinfull (sic) homosexuals.”

Hundreds of strangers rallied and pitched in to give the server a $4,500 tip. Salzwedel dined in at the restaurant, requested that specific server and surprised them with the massive tip.

Salzwedel said the server did not want to be publicly named but was very appreciative of the unexpected gesture of kindness and support.

Do Good Wisconsin’s mission is to perform random acts of kindness throughout the community to brighten someone’s day.

“There’s a lot of opportunities every single day we wake up and we go out that we can either make a positive difference in the lives of people we run into or we can make a negative impact on people we run into every day,” Salzwedel said in a previous interview with WMTV.

Copyright 2021 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lamberto Munoz, 28, died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday,...
Man dragged to death in midtown Tucson
Robert Krebs
84-year-old gets 21 years in prison for Tucson bank robbery
Dominick Cooke, 39, is facing several felonies in connect with a road rage shooting in midtown...
UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two young girls in road-rage shooting
One person died from stab wounds after, police say, he got into a fight early Thursday morning.
Man dies following early morning stabbing in Tucson
Rep. Grijalva asks for investigation into Gov. Ducey
Rep. Grijalva asks for investigation into Gov. Ducey

Latest News

After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
FILE - In this Aug. 9 2021, file photo a Canada Border Services Agency officer hands documents...
US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID-19
Even if you’ve never received a flu shot before, it is highly recommended due to the risks that...
Pima County Health Department recommends flu shots as COVID-19 delta variant spreads
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
COVID anxiety rising amid delta surge, AP-NORC poll finds
Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp