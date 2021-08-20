UPDATE: Man accused of injuring two young girls in road rage shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested for allegedly injuring two young girts during a road rage shooting in Tucson earlier in the week.

The Tucson Police Department said Dominick Cooke, 36, is facing several felonies in connection with the incident.

The TPD said the two young victims were injured near Grant and Dodge on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The victims, twin 5-year-old girls, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Twin 5-year-old girls was injured in a road rage shooting in midtown Tucson on Aug. 17. (KOLD News 13)

The TPD said the girls were in a car that was almost hit by a vehicle that Cooke was riding in. The TPD said Cooke and the victim’s father got into an argument and Cooke pulled out a firearm.

The girls’ father said he tried to drive away, but Cooke fired a shot at the vehicle.

