FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Moisture will slowly seep back into southern Arizona by next week as temperatures climb into the triple digits
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will head in our direction over next week bringing a warming trend. As this transition occurs, we will also see a more southerly flow, which will help pull in moisture from the south.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 100F.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 100F.
WEDNESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs near 103F.
THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs near 104F.
FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high near 101F.
SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.
