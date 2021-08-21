Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Moisture will slowly seep back into southern Arizona by next week as temperatures climb into the triple digits

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will head in our direction over next week bringing a warming trend. As this transition occurs, we will also see a more southerly flow, which will help pull in moisture from the south.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 100F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 100F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs near 103F.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs near 104F.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high near 101F.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

