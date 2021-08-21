Pima County Sheriff says wage concerns were “dismissed” by HR director

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pima County Sheriff is going toe-to-toe with Pima County Director of Human Resources Cathy Bohland, saying the department’s wage concerns were “dismissed.”

Friday evening, Sheriff Chris Nanos sent a letter asking the Pima County Board of Supervisors to “put down” a recent report and answer one question.

“We just want to know, ‘Are we competitive with the City of Tucson?’” Nanos said.

In a Memorandum submitted to the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 9, Bohland recommended a thorough investigation of wages at multiple agencies. The study could take up to a year.

“I don’t need to know what Cochise County makes or Phoenix,” said Nanos. “I need to know what’s right here in our back yard; those who we really compete with for jobs.”

Nanos responded with this letter, calling Bohland’s document “sleight-of-hand” with “cherry-picked” information.

He says calls Bohland’s claim PCSD has no staffing issues “untrue.”

Letter to Pima County Board of Supervisors Pg.1 (KOLD News 13)

Letter to Pima County Board of Supervisors Pg.2 (KOLD News 13)

Letter to Pima County Board of Supervisors Pg.3 (KOLD News 13)

“We are about 107 positions down and that’s throughout the department,” Nanos said.

According to Nanos, that doesn’t account for the nearly 70 recruits who will spend 23 weeks in a classroom and 19 weeks after that training on the street before answering calls.

“We can’t wait a year [for this study],” said Nanos. “It just puts us further behind and there’s always the fear that my staff may go to the city.”

Nanos told KOLD News 13 recruits get paid just under $23 an hour while they go through the academy and about $25.50 once they move into their role. The City of Tucson recently approved raises for all employees. Sheriff Nanos says his employees haven’t received a raise since 2019.

“Here our human resources director tells us that she’s recommending maybe a 3% to 5% raise, and that may not be until next year,” he said. “That makes no sense when we know the cost of living [increase] was 5.4% last year, and now they are saying it may be 6% to 7% this year.”

Nanos says several employees have second jobs just to pay their bills.

“That shouldn’t be the case,” he said. “Not for the public service people who are out there every day, every night, risking everything for you and me.”

KOLD News 13 reached out to the Pima County Administrator’s Office for comment, but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.