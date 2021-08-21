Advertise
PREVIEW: Changes coming to policing the police in Arizona

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Changes are coming in the way law enforcement is held accountable across the state, including right here in Tucson.

Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed off on a new law requiring civilians who serve on review boards to undergo police training.

KOLD News 13′s Shaley Sanders is investigating what some boards are doing and why they are including more law enforcement officers.

Shaley spoke with advocates and opponents of the law and will tell you how changes will impact the policing of the police.

Watch her report at 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. You can see it live at www.kold.com/live

