Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is vaccinated against the virus and publicly received his first dose in January.

According to a statement released Saturday evening, the Jacksons are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

He is 79 years old. Jacqueline Jackson is 77.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lamberto Munoz, 28, died after getting dragged by a car in midtown Tucson on Tuesday,...
Man dragged to death in midtown Tucson
There is a heavy police presence at The Apple Apartments near 29th Street and Swan in Tucson.
UPDATE: One injured in officer-involved shooting near 29th, Swan
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following stabbing in Tucson
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Tucson city employee vaccine mandate takes effect
Tucson being investigated over vaccine mandate

Latest News

Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Hurricane Henri is posing a threat to millions of Americans on the Northeast Coast.
Henri strengthens to hurricane, eyeing Northeast
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
A mother in Texas is sharing the final wish of her daughter, who died of COVID complications...
‘Beg them to get vaccinated:’ Mom shares daughter’s last wish after she dies from COVID