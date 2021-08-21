Advertise
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following stabbing in Tucson

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have identified the suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Leonard Bernard Black.

On Aug. 20, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and located Bernard Black at an apartment complex. He has been booked into Pima County Jail for a first degree murder warrant.

On Aug. 19, officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of North Edith Boulevard where they found 36-year-old Roberto Valdez with wounds “from a sharp object.”

According to police, Valdez later died at a local hospital.

Witnesses said Valdez got into a fight with Bernard Black before the stabbing.

Detectives are still asking anyone that may have additional information to call 88-CRIME where you can remain anonymous.

