Vegetation growth from Monsoon 2021 could become fuel for wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon 2021 is giving new life to the desert. Green is everywhere, but that could be a huge problem when it dries out.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is already planning for what could be a very active wildfire season. This coming after an active monsoon with record-breaking rainfall. All that rainfall decreased fire activity and increased growth of vegetation.

“With all of this moisture is going to come the green-up and all the fine fuel. That grass and brush vegetation, it grows very quickly. But when it starts to warm up again, that vegetation is going to dry out very fast,” Tiffany Davila, the department’s public information officer, said.

The department has about ten projects in the works across Arizona to prepare for wildfires. It’s a twofold proactive strategy to prevent fires and safeguard neighborhoods across the state.

“We have crews that will go out there. They will use hand tools to cutback vegetation. We’ll chip a lot of the debris after to spread it back out. We also do prescribed burning in areas,” she explained.

Davila says, once the monsoon tapers off and the vegetation dries out, fire activity could pick up. There are some things homeowners can do ahead of the wildfire season to protect their property.

“We always advise residents to create defensible space around their property. That’s removing any dead or dying vegetation, keeping their lawn watered and mowed, removing any debris from the rooftops, from the gutters off the porch, removing flammable material away from their property,” Davila said.

Even though fire restrictions have been lifted because of moisture from the monsoon, wildfires can still happen. The Department of Forestry wants to remind everyone of fire safety protocols like never leaving a campfire unattended and avoiding burning on windy days.

