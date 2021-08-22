FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperature highs climb back to the century mark

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a break from triple-digit heat, highs climb back to the century mark in many locations on Tuesday. A few widely scattered thunderstorms are possible late each day, mainly in the higher elevations. Better chances for storms return by next weekend, cooling us back into the 90s.

TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky with a full moon. Low 73.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm, mainly in the higher elevations. High 99.

TUESDAY: Triple-Digit heat returns. Isolated showers are possible. High 100.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 103.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High 104.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. High 102.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler. 30% chance for showers or storms. High 99.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for storms. High 98.

