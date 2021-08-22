PACC soars over max capacity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is desperate for the communities help, as they are well over capacity.

“Its hard, we really need adopters, we really need fosters,” said Nikki Reck, a spokesperson for PACC.

Right now, they are taking in anywhere from 75 to 100 dogs a day, that’s more than are being adopted and it’s leading to over crowing. As a result, dogs are having to be housed in kennels in the front entrance, in executive offices and meet and great spaces.

“We had a couple of good days where we got out more than we took in but were not in the clear,” said Reck. “The truth is we really need to get to a point where we have empty kennels and were not using any of these empty spaces.”

The summer months are typically busier, but Reck says they’ve never seen it like this.

“There’s different things contributing to this, some of it being we have a huge increase of stray dogs that have no tags, no microchips,” said Reck. “They’re pets that just have no identification, we know they belong to some one.”

Larger than normal hoarding cases are also keeping kennels full. This is part of the reason PACC is resuming its “doggie day trips” and “pawjama” parties – allowing you to take a dog home for a day and even keep it over night.

“It gets us seen in areas people may not see us,” said Reck. “These programs are so incredible because they show you ‘wow, this dog is so incredible and so well behaved I could take that dog home.’”

But, even a program like this is not a permeant solution. PACC’S biggest need is foster and forever homes.

“There’s so many dogs that I love here, that I know personally they have great notes with kids and cats, its hard to see them sit,” said Reck.

Right now, PACC has 500-600 dogs available to be fostered or adopted.

PACC has more information on adopting, fostering or the dog for a day programs on their website https://webcms.pima.gov/government/pima_animal_care_center.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.