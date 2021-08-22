Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PACC soars over max capacity

You can now borrow a PACC pup for a day
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is desperate for the communities help, as they are well over capacity.

“Its hard, we really need adopters, we really need fosters,” said Nikki Reck, a spokesperson for PACC.

Right now, they are taking in anywhere from 75 to 100 dogs a day, that’s more than are being adopted and it’s leading to over crowing. As a result, dogs are having to be housed in kennels in the front entrance, in executive offices and meet and great spaces.

“We had a couple of good days where we got out more than we took in but were not in the clear,” said Reck. “The truth is we really need to get to a point where we have empty kennels and were not using any of these empty spaces.”

The summer months are typically busier, but Reck says they’ve never seen it like this.

“There’s different things contributing to this, some of it being we have a huge increase of stray dogs that have no tags, no microchips,” said Reck. “They’re pets that just have no identification, we know they belong to some one.”

Larger than normal hoarding cases are also keeping kennels full. This is part of the reason PACC is resuming its “doggie day trips” and “pawjama” parties – allowing you to take a dog home for a day and even keep it over night.

“It gets us seen in areas people may not see us,” said Reck. “These programs are so incredible because they show you ‘wow, this dog is so incredible and so well behaved I could take that dog home.’”

But, even a program like this is not a permeant solution. PACC’S biggest need is foster and forever homes.

“There’s so many dogs that I love here, that I know personally they have great notes with kids and cats, its hard to see them sit,” said Reck.

Right now, PACC has 500-600 dogs available to be fostered or adopted.

PACC has more information on adopting, fostering or the dog for a day programs on their website https://webcms.pima.gov/government/pima_animal_care_center.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Tucson city employee vaccine mandate takes effect
Tucson being investigated over vaccine mandate
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following stabbing in Tucson
The North-South Corridor stretches from Interstate 10 in Eloy to US 60 in Apache Junction.
ADOT selects final North-South Corridor route in Pinal County
More than 50 tortoises are up for adoption.
Dozens of desert tortoises up for adoption

Latest News

There is a heavy police presence at The Apple Apartments near 29th Street and Swan in Tucson.
UPDATE: One injured in officer-involved shooting near 29th, Swan
Judge denies restraining order to delay City of Tucson’s vaccine mandate
Judge denies restraining order against the City of Tucson over its vaccine mandate
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The dairyman of over 25 years never made it to work on Saturday because he was helping someone...
Family mourns man who died saving co-worker from Arizona flood