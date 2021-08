TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Drivers are advised to avoid travel on North Flowing Wells Road between West Prince Road and West Mohave Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

šŸš¦TRAFFIC ALERTšŸš¦



Please avoid travel on N.Flowing Wells Rd. between W. Prince Rd and W. Mohave Rd.



Officers are investigating a single vehicle fatal accident.



Please find an alternate route and please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/5eB1Pfd53y — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) August 22, 2021

