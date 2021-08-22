Tucson International Airport to offer COVID-19 vaccines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson International Airport (TUS) will offer COVID-19 vaccines leading up to and throughout Labor Day weekend.

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA), operator of TUS, has partnered with Pima County Health Department, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Premier Medical Group USA to provide vaccines to travelers, employees and the community.

According to a news release, the vaccine will be administered within an office space located at the TUS baggage claim level near bag belt #7.

All three COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, will be available for people to choose from.

The Tucson Airport Authority Fire Department worked with PCHD earlier this year to provide the vaccine for airport employees and their immediate family. This time, the vaccines will be the first time they are offered to travelers and the community at-large.

Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

Operating hours at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the following dates:

Monday, August 23

Friday, August 27

Monday, August 30

Thursday, September 2

Friday, September 3

Monday, September 6

Tuesday, September 7

