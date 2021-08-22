Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson International Airport to offer COVID-19 vaccines

(Source: Tucson International Airport)
(Source: Tucson International Airport)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson International Airport (TUS) will offer COVID-19 vaccines leading up to and throughout Labor Day weekend.

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA), operator of TUS, has partnered with Pima County Health Department, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Premier Medical Group USA to provide vaccines to travelers, employees and the community.

According to a news release, the vaccine will be administered within an office space located at the TUS baggage claim level near bag belt #7.

All three COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, will be available for people to choose from.

The Tucson Airport Authority Fire Department worked with PCHD earlier this year to provide the vaccine for airport employees and their immediate family. This time, the vaccines will be the first time they are offered to travelers and the community at-large.

Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

Operating hours at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the following dates:

  • Monday, August 23
  • Friday, August 27
  • Monday, August 30
  • Thursday, September 2
  • Friday, September 3
  • Monday, September 6
  • Tuesday, September 7

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Tucson city employee vaccine mandate takes effect
Tucson being investigated over vaccine mandate
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following stabbing in Tucson
The North-South Corridor stretches from Interstate 10 in Eloy to US 60 in Apache Junction.
ADOT selects final North-South Corridor route in Pinal County
More than 50 tortoises are up for adoption.
Dozens of desert tortoises up for adoption

Latest News

Police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash
PACC soars over max capacity
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 3,307 new cases of COVID-19; 18,600 total deaths
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage