Crews rescue dog from sink hole in Cochise County

Crews were called to a rescue after a dog fell into a sinkhole in Cochise County early Sunday,...
Crews were called to a rescue after a dog fell into a sinkhole in Cochise County early Sunday, Aug. 22.(Cochise County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews were called to a rescue after a dog fell into a sinkhole in Cochise County early Sunday, Aug. 22.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Charleston Road near the river trail.

A family said they were walking with their dog when it ran ahead and disappeared after falling into a sinkhole.

The CCSO said its search-and-rescue team set up a rope system and a volunteer was lowered about 12 feet down the hole.

The dog was unharmed and reunited with its owners.

