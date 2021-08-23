FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digit heat returns to southern Arizona

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:07 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Heat peaks around Wednesday and Thursday, but will stay below record levels. A low-grade monsoon pattern will continue for these next few days with isolated shower and storm chances south and east of Tucson.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm, mainly in the higher elevations. High 100.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low near 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 102.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 104.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High 105.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. High 102.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler. 30% chance for showers or storms. High 99.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for storms. High 98.

