One dead, one injured following single-car wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man died and a woman was injured on Sunday, Aug. 22 after the car they were in collided with a power pole in the Flowing Wells area.

According to Tucson police, officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to the scene of a wreck in the 3400 block of North Flowing Wells Road, where they found a man and woman who had been thrown from the car.

Tucson fire medics began treating both victims at the scene, but the driver, 21-year-old Mario Alberto Quintero, was pronounced dead there. The woman was taken to Banner University Medical Center, and suffers from “serious injuries,” authorities say.

Through interviews, detectives say, they determined they car they were in was speeding south down North Flowing Wells Road when Quintero lost control and the car hit several objects before crashing into a wooden power pole.

Police say they are still investigating and it’s unlikely any charges will stem from the incident.

