Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima Community College forgiving millions in student debt

Pima Community College is forgiving nearly $3 million in student loan debt if it was incurred...
Pima Community College is forgiving nearly $3 million in student loan debt if it was incurred during the pandemic.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 4,500 Pima Community College students will be debt-free, school administrators announced on Monday, Aug. 23.

According to a news release, the community college plans to forgive about $2.7 million in student debt, if it was incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, using funds from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

“We are pleased to offer relief to those who’ve been adversely affected by the pandemic,” Chancellor Lee Lambert was quoted as saying. “This program will allow us to remove barriers and effectively re-engage with students who may have left PCC for financial reasons but would still like to continue their educational journey.”

Typically, school officials say, students have to pay or arrange to pay outstanding balances before they can re-enroll in classes, receive transcripts or get certificates.

The announcement after the community college’s governing board unanimously approved the plan.

“This is a critical and important decision,” governing board Chair Demion Clinco was quoted as saying. “This action will directly help students harmed by the pandemic and support their recovery and long-range success. We know many Pima students have been significantly impacted directly and indirectly by COVID-19 and this program is one step in supporting community recovery.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
PACC soars over max capacity
A mother in Texas is sharing the final wish of her daughter, who died of COVID complications...
‘Beg them to get vaccinated:’ Mom shares daughter’s last wish after she dies from COVID
Tucson city employee vaccine mandate takes effect
Tucson being investigated over vaccine mandate

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
Multiple lanes closed on I-10
UPDATE: One lane reopened on I-10 after fatal crash near 22nd street
Thousands of University of Arizona students return to campus for in-person classes amid the...
Thousands of students return to University of Arizona for in-person classes
One man is dead and a woman is injured after the car they were in crashed on Sunday.
One dead, one injured following single-car wreck