Pima Community College forgiving millions in student debt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 4,500 Pima Community College students will be debt-free, school administrators announced on Monday, Aug. 23.

According to a news release, the community college plans to forgive about $2.7 million in student debt, if it was incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, using funds from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

“We are pleased to offer relief to those who’ve been adversely affected by the pandemic,” Chancellor Lee Lambert was quoted as saying. “This program will allow us to remove barriers and effectively re-engage with students who may have left PCC for financial reasons but would still like to continue their educational journey.”

Typically, school officials say, students have to pay or arrange to pay outstanding balances before they can re-enroll in classes, receive transcripts or get certificates.

The announcement after the community college’s governing board unanimously approved the plan.

“This is a critical and important decision,” governing board Chair Demion Clinco was quoted as saying. “This action will directly help students harmed by the pandemic and support their recovery and long-range success. We know many Pima students have been significantly impacted directly and indirectly by COVID-19 and this program is one step in supporting community recovery.”

