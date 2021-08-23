Advertise
Pinal County Sheriff: Vaccines not required for PCSO employees

Pinal County Sheriff's Office employees will "never" be placed under a vaccine during Sheriff Mark Lamb's term, the sheriff announced Monday.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office employees will “never” be required to get the vaccine, at least not as long as Sheriff Mark Lamb is in office, he says.

Lamb took to Twitter on Monday, Aug. 23 to say there would be no mandates at his office. He said whether not an employee is vaccinated is their “private information.”

“We believe that your health choices are yours and yours alone,” he said.

Lamb made the announcement in response to government entities and private businesses instilling vaccine mandates.

The City of Tucson, Tucson Medical Center and Banner University Health Center each announced they would require their employees to become vaccinated, sparking backlash from employees and lawmakers.

Protests took place at both TMC and Banner Health earlier this month. The Tucson Police Officers Association filed a lawsuit against the city of Tucson over the vaccine mandate, but a Pima County Superior Court judge struck it down last week.

