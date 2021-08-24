Advertise
Arizona Wildcats will use two quarterbacks against BYU in opener

University of Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats will use two quarterbacks this year, including their season opener against the BYU.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch on Tuesday, Aug. 24, said, Will Plummer and Gunner Cruz will take snaps against the Cougars but that Cruz will get the start.

Fisch said, the Wildcats will use two quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.

The Wildcats and Cougars open their season in the Vegas Kickoff Classic Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and the game will be on ESPN.

Cruz is from Gilbert and prepped at Casteel High, where he also starred in basketball and track. As a senior in 2018, he passed for 3,598 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has thrown for only 34 yards and a touchdown in college.

Plummer is also from Gilbert but he prepped at Gilbert High School. As a true freshman in 2020, he threw for 388 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions for the Wildcats.

Also on Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced that it will work with the ACC and Big Ten “on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.”

Conference officials had been discussing the idea for weeks, but commissioners Kevin Warren (Big Ten), Jim Phillips (ACC) and George Kliavkoff (Pac-12) acknowledged the plan publicly for the first time.

“(This is a) great opportunity to play in all markets, great opportunity to play in all time zones, which is always a positive,” Fisch said of the announcement. “I’m excited about the fact that our high school players and high school recruits that will be coming in can be seen everywhere.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

