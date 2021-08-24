Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl offering $1,000 grants to teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is partnering with the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teacher’s program to give 20 teachers $1,000 grants.

The grants will be given to local teachers to recognize and award their service to the community.

Nominations for the grant are open now and can be submitted by clicking here.

The nomination portal will close on Oct. 15 and the winners will be announced beginning Sept. 14. The selected teachers will be recognized during the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31, 2021.

