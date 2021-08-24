Advertise
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle

Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents stopped smugglers who was using a fake uniform and border patrol car today near the Tucson border station.

Tucson agents along with Homeland Security- Phoenix took the driver and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on twitter.

