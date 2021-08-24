Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents stopped smugglers who was using a fake uniform and border patrol car today near the Tucson border station.

Tucson agents along with Homeland Security- Phoenix took the driver and 10 migrants into custody.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson’s border patrol station, John Modlin, shared a photo of the fake vehicle on twitter.

This is not a Border Patrol vehicle. @HSIPhoenix and #BorderPatrol agents from #Tucson Station foiled a smuggling attempt using a cloned vehicle and a fake uniform. The driver and 10 migrants were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/tpl4cLkUhE — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 24, 2021

