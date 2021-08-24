COVID-19 shuts down Cyber Ninjas audit report

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The release of the much ballyhooed elections draft report from the Cyber Ninjas in Arizona, was slated for Monday, Aug. 23.

But just after noon, Republican Senate President Karen Fann released a statement saying the release had been delayed because a majority of the Cyber Ninjas team was sick with COVID.

“Unfortunately, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quite sick,” read Fann’s statement.

Fann said she would receive part of the draft report which the lawyers will go over on Wednesday but she established no timetable for the full report.

But, she added, the full report will be released to the public.

Meantime, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, former Secretary of State Trey Grayson of Kentucky and a group of others from the States United Democracy Center held a joint virtual press briefing ahead of the announced release to discredit the report.

“It has undermined public confidence in the accurate and secure elections that were conducted in 2020,” said Hobbs. “And unfortunately, has cast doubt in those to be conducted in the future.”

Others called in nothing more than a money making scheme by the Republicans.

“The lies, disinformation, the harm that’s being done,” said Norm Eisen, the co-chair of the States United Democracy Center. “It’s just willy-nilly, it’s terribly damaging to the nation.”

The criticism is bipartisan with many Republicans who have publicly denounced the election review.

“As a Republican, as an election administrator, I worry about our country, I worry about my party,” said Trey Greyson, the former Secretary of State in Kentucky. “And I don’t want bad ideas like this spreading to other states and that’s why I’m speaking out.”

It’s not for want of trying but so far election audits and reviews have failed to gain traction in other states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Cyber Ninjas operation has also attracted the attention of the US House of Representatives which has asked for the groups fund raising records and whether it has had any communication with former President Donald Trump. The Cyber Ninjas have refused to release the information since it was requested a month ago. The House has given the group until Friday to produce the requested information.

Hobbs released a 46 page report last week outlining why the Cyber Ninjas review is not an audit because it does not follow pre-established guidelines.

The report can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.