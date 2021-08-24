FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat watch Wednesday through Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Heat peaks around Wednesday and Thursday, but will stay below record levels. A low-grade monsoon pattern will continue for these next few days with isolated shower and storm chances best south and east of Tucson.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 102.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with an overnight low near 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 104.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High 104.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% rain/storm chance. High 104. 10% rain/storm chance.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler. 20% rain/storm chance. High 100.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% rain/storm chance. High 98.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% rain/storm chance. High 97.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.