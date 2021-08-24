Advertise
Korean War soldier’s remains identified as Douglas teen

Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar
Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON—The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Tuesday, Aug. 24, that Army Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar, 19, of Douglas, Arizona, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for April 14, 2020.

In late 1950, Vejar was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Vejar’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Vejar’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Vejar will be buried in his hometown. The date has yet to be determined.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

To see the most up-to-date statistics on DPAA recovery efforts for those unaccounted for from the Korean War, go to the Korean War fact sheet on the DPAA website at: https://www.dpaa.mil/Resources/Fact-Sheets/Article-View/Article/569610/progress-on-korean-war-personnel-accounting/

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, or find us on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or https://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-pow-mia-accounting-agency.

Vejar’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa.secure.force.com/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt00000003a1kEAA.

