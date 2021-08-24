Pima County prosecutors move away from cash bail system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s Office adopted a new set of principles to put an end to cash bail for inmates, it announced on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

County prosecutors said in a news release that cash bail has proven to be “antiquated and nonsensical,” sometimes resulting in poor, but nonviolent offenders, being held in jail while violent offenders who post bond can walk free.

The new philosophy, prosecutors say, is simple: Defendants who pose a threat to the community should be held in jail and those who are not should be released under certain conditions and given assistance in coming to their next court date.

Each decision depends on the “unique facts at hand,” in a case, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors are given half an hour every morning and every night to make their best arguments after every felony arrest, before hearings begin. Prosecutors say they still plan to argue for high bonds for those who pose a danger to the general public.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.