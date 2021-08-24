Pima County roads take beating from monsoon; PDOT making busy areas passable, will wait to fix some damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The record-breaking rainfall this monsoon has taken a beating to numerous roads in Pima County, keeping Pima County Department of Transportation busier than ever amid flooding and countless road closures.

Robert Lane, Division Manager of Maintenance and Operations, Pima County Department of Transportation says the intensity of the storms are something the department hasn’t dealt with in years.

“Just the areas where it rained and then soaked in and then rained and soaked in, then we would get a really intense storm,” Lane said. “That just sets up the road for issues, whether it’s new pavement or old pavement.”

Lane said some areas across the county saw up to 24 inches of rain since monsoon started, and others have seen just single digits of rainfall. He said that much rain on old or new pavement can result in debris flow, potholes, crumbled pavement, and flooding.

“It’s been varied, but we haven’t seen really intense storms like this in a long time and it’s kept us really busy trying to figure out where there is some degradation on the roads,” Lane said.

Lane said the department asks the public to be patient as they work to fix the damage. The community can help by downloading their Click See Fix App, where people can enter the address and take a picture of damage that needs to be fixed.

“I think the assumption is probably that “someone else already called this in,” but we might not know about it,” Lane said. “We want to know where all of these are so we can put in a service request so we can get crews out there to fix them.”

Lane said their goal is to clean up busy areas so they are “passable,” but said some construction will have to wait until after monsoon is over.

“As soon as flooding stops and water abates, we try to get out there and clear is as soon as possible just to get the roads open for people,” Lane said. “Just please be patient with us, a lot of people are but it takes time to get all of these places done. We’re looking at the main roads first, then residential roads, then we get to scraping everything off to get the roads open.”

