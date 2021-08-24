Advertise
PREVIEW: 10-day enrollment numbers paint dark picture for two local school districts

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Funding for school districts is tied to enrollment.

Most of the districts in southern Arizona saw a dip in enrollment last year due to the pandemic.

KOLD Chief Investigator Valerie Cavazos is looking at the 10-day numbers enrollment for this semester.

The news is positive for many of our local districts, but two are seeing another drop. That could mean a dip in funding for both.

Catch Valerie’s report at 6 p.m. Tuesday to find out which ones. You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live or come back to this story later.

