Tucson police asked to investigate Phoenix police over treatment of homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has been asked to investigate allegations of discrimination and theft made against the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix spokesman Dan Wilson confirmed an agreement was reached late last week and that Tucson police would be the investigating agency in the case. Tucson police said Monday they were considering the request.

The controversy surrounds the PPD’s treatment of homeless people.

This comes after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the Phoenix Police Department earlier this month. Mayor Kate Gallego said then she welcomed the “review.”

According to the DOJ, officials will reach out to community groups and residents to hear their experiences with Phoenix police. Officials say they plan to review how Phoenix officers use deadly force, whether they retaliate against people for using their First Amendment rights, whether officers engage in discriminatory policing, whether they unlawfully take and dispose of the belongings of those who are homeless and how they respond to those with disabilities.

Officials also plan to assess the department’s policies, training, supervision and force investigations, as well as how the department handles misconduct complaints, investigations, review, disposition and discipline.

