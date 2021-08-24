Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson police asked to investigate Phoenix police over treatment of homeless

Tucson police will be investigating Phoenix police over allegations of misconduct.
Tucson police will be investigating Phoenix police over allegations of misconduct.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has been asked to investigate allegations of discrimination and theft made against the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix spokesman Dan Wilson confirmed an agreement was reached late last week and that Tucson police would be the investigating agency in the case. Tucson police said Monday they were considering the request.

The controversy surrounds the PPD’s treatment of homeless people.

This comes after the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into the Phoenix Police Department earlier this month. Mayor Kate Gallego said then she welcomed the “review.”

According to the DOJ, officials will reach out to community groups and residents to hear their experiences with Phoenix police. Officials say they plan to review how Phoenix officers use deadly force, whether they retaliate against people for using their First Amendment rights, whether officers engage in discriminatory policing, whether they unlawfully take and dispose of the belongings of those who are homeless and how they respond to those with disabilities.

Officials also plan to assess the department’s policies, training, supervision and force investigations, as well as how the department handles misconduct complaints, investigations, review, disposition and discipline.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Multiple lanes closed on I-10
UPDATE: One lane reopened on I-10 after fatal crash near 22nd street
PACC soars over max capacity
A mother in Texas is sharing the final wish of her daughter, who died of COVID complications...
‘Beg them to get vaccinated:’ Mom shares daughter’s last wish after she dies from COVID

Latest News

Exterior of Swill Coffee & Wine
Swill Coffee & Wine offers COVID vaccination clinic
Pinal County Sheriff's Office employees will "never" be placed under a vaccine during Sheriff...
Pinal County Sheriff: Vaccines not required for PCSO employees
Arizona Attorney General says businesses can require employees get vaccinated
FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff