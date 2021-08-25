Advertise
ACTION DAYS: Excessive heat warning expected for southern Arizona

Southern Arizona will be under a heat warning later this week.
Southern Arizona will be under a heat warning later this week.(Pixabay)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly a dozen southern Arizona counties will be under an excessive heat warning during the next few days, according to the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson.

According to meteorologists, the warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 through 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 in the following counties: Cochise, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma.

Mohave County will also be under an excessive heat warning on Thursday and Friday.

During this time, meteorologists urged residents to stay in air-conditioned buildings, limit outdoor activities at mid-day, drink water before, during and after outdoor activities and check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

