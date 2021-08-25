Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Apple computer manual signed by Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $800K

An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.
An Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs sold at auction for nearly $800,000.(Source: RR Auction via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Someone shelled out nearly $800,000 for a rare Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs and one of Apple’s angel investors in 1980.

RR Auction said it was originally owned by someone named Julian Brewer, whose dad negotiated exclusive distribution rights for Apple in the United Kingdom in 1979.

A note inside the manual reads: “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

The manual was also signed by Mike Markkula, an early Apple investor and the company’s second CEO.

Other Apple-related memorabilia sold during the auction included a letter with Jobs’ signature, which sold for nearly $480,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Monday, Aug. 23.
UPDATE: Charges pending in deadly I-10 crash
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle
Empty desks for two southern Arizona school districts could mean a loss of funding.
Enrollment boost for some local districts, more losses for 2
Slight shift in real estate market in recent weeks
Red-hot housing market starts to dial down a few degrees
Danger in the Dust
DANGER IN THE DUST: Valley Fever in a time of coronavirus

Latest News

Smoke from Caldor Fire causes closures and event cancellations in the Lake Tahoe area.
Tourists find smoke closures at Lake Tahoe area
Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP
Broadway Project construction is three weeks delayed due to monsoon rain.
Monsoon rain delaying Tucson road projects by 3 weeks
Part of a plane's wing was stuck in the back of Victoria Roberts' vehicle.
Grandmother, granddaughter describe plane crashing into car on California freeway