Carl’s Jr. restaurant in north Phoenix goes up in flames

Crews are expected to be at the scene of a restaurant fire in north Phoenix for several hours.
Crews are expected to be at the scene of a restaurant fire in north Phoenix for several hours.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZ Family
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fast food restaurant in north Phoenix went up in flames Tuesday night. A Carl’s Jr./Green Burrito on Bell and Cave Creek roads caught fire around 9 p.m.

More than 3 dozen fire units are at the scene to fight the second-alarm fire. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the building.

Crews were able to douse the flames fairly quickly, but they are expected to be at the scene for hours as they mop up hot spots.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

