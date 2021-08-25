Carl’s Jr. restaurant in north Phoenix goes up in flames

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fast food restaurant in north Phoenix went up in flames Tuesday night. A Carl’s Jr./Green Burrito on Bell and Cave Creek roads caught fire around 9 p.m.

More than 3 dozen fire units are at the scene to fight the second-alarm fire. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the building.

Crews were able to douse the flames fairly quickly, but they are expected to be at the scene for hours as they mop up hot spots.

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.

