Casino Del Sol announces new retail sportsbook, ‘SolSports’

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol announced its new sportsbook, “SolSports,” where guests will have the opportunity to bet on a variety of sporting events inside of the casino.

This new addition is the result of the expanded gaming legislation by Arizona lawmakers in April 2021.

“SolSports” will be built in the former Paradiso Lounge space inside the casino, and will surround guests with more than 60 televisions to allow viewing from every angle. According to a news release, it will seat more than 100 people and will also feature a full bar, food service, new booths and tables with luxury seating, and six live betting windows.

“Our goal is to continue to add to our offerings, so we are looking forward to providing our guests with another exceptional gaming experience with our new sportsbook,” said Kimberly Van Amburg, the CEO of Casino Del Sol. “SolSports will provide the ultimate environment for guests to watch and bet on their favorite professional and college sporting events.

The opening date for this new addition is planned for September 2021, pending regulations from the Arizona Department of Gaming.

For more information about “SolSports” and to sign up for updates, visit www.solsports.bet.

