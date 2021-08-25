Advertise
‘Feel safe?’ Tucson police chief tweets frustration after release of shooting suspect

Zachary Oscar Lee
Zachary Oscar Lee(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus took to Twitter on Wednesday, Aug. 25, to vent his frustration after a shooting suspect was released with no bond.

Zachary Oscar Lee, 26, allegedly shot at Sgt. Lorence Jove, who also fired his weapon. The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 20, in a parking lot near East 29th Street and South Swan Road.

According to the tweet thread from Magnus, Tucson City Court Judge Rosemary Panuco released Lee Friday night.

After receiving treatment for a gunshot wound at a hospital, Lee was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm within the city limits.

The Office of Professional Standards is looking into Jove’s actions, which is standard for all officer-involved shootings. He is a 9-year veteran of the department.

