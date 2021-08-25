FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning up the heat! Excessive Heat Warning in place this week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Excessive Heat Warning in place today through Friday. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but for the most part thunderstorm activity will be limited as high pressure sets up overhead. A boost from the tropics will increase our rain and storm chances by next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 105. 10% rain/storm chance.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid-70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High 106.
FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. High near 105.
SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high near 101.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% rain/storm chance. High 99.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% rain/storm chance. High 97.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% rain/storm chance. High 95.
