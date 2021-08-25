Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning up the heat! Excessive Heat Warning in place this week

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Aug. 7
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Aug. 7
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Excessive Heat Warning in place today through Friday. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but for the most part thunderstorm activity will be limited as high pressure sets up overhead. A boost from the tropics will increase our rain and storm chances by next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 105. 10% rain/storm chance.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, continued hot. High 106.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. High near 105.

SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high near 101.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% rain/storm chance. High 99.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% rain/storm chance. High 97.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% rain/storm chance. High 95.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Monday, Aug. 23.
UPDATE: Charges pending in deadly I-10 crash
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle
Empty desks for two southern Arizona school districts could mean a loss of funding.
Enrollment boost for some local districts, more losses for 2
Danger in the Dust
DANGER IN THE DUST: Valley Fever in a time of coronavirus
Slight shift in real estate market in recent weeks
Red-hot housing market starts to dial down a few degrees

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning up the heat! Excessive Heat Warning in place this week.
Southern Arizona will be under a heat warning later this week.
ACTION DAYS: Excessive heat warning expected for southern Arizona
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2021
KOLD MORNING FORECAST AUGUST 24, 2022
KOLD MORNING FORECAST AUGUST 22, 2021