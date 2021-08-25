Advertise
Gov. Ducey declares emergency following Coconino County floods

Gov. Doug Ducey is seeking to help several areas recover after they were hit with floods.
Gov. Doug Ducey is seeking to help several areas recover after they were hit with floods.(Credit: WAFB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency and asked for federal resources to help those in Coconino County who have been affected by post-wildfire flooding in the area.

“Extreme weather has taken a severe toll on many areas of Arizona so far this year, especially Coconino County,” Ducey was quoted saying in a news release. “Communities in the Flagstaff area have been hit hard by post-wildfire flooding, and Arizonans have truly come together to overcome the many hardships brought about by these emergencies.”

The declaration comes after a reported 3.3 inches of rain pummeled the Museum Fire burn scar and surrounding areas county on Aug. 17, causing major flood damage to homes, neighborhoods, public buildings, infrastructure, roads, and drainage systems. Nearly a month earlier, Ducey issued an emergency declaration for the area after the area saw heavy flooding.

The state’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Department of Transportation, and Department of Public Safety have recently helped to validate damage assessments for homes and businesses to determine if their owners qualify for federal aid and closed part of Historic Route 66 due to high flood waters and debris on the road.

“The state’s job is far from over,” Ducey said. “We will continue to work closely with local leaders, community members, businesses, emergency response personnel, first responders and volunteers to ensure those affected have the support and resources they need to recover and move forward.”

Ducey also requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency aid in the cleanup efforts in Gila Bend, which is more than 200 miles south of Coconino County, after the area was also hit with flooding.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

