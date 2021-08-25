Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Grandmother, granddaughter describe plane crashing into car on California freeway

By KGTV staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) - It was just after 12 p.m. Tuesday when a single-engine Piper made an emergency landing on the southbound Interstate 5 at the same exact time 7-year-old Evie and her grandmother, Victoria Roberts, were heading home.

“I thought I heard a loud crash, and I thought we had been hit by a semi,” Roberts said.

It wasn’t a semi, it was the plane.

Victoria Roberts and her granddaughter, Evie, were drenched in jet fuel after a small plane...
Victoria Roberts and her granddaughter, Evie, were drenched in jet fuel after a small plane crashed into their vehicle on Tuesday in Del Mar, Calif.(Source: KGTV/CNN)

“We heard this loud noise, and my grandma yelled at me and said, ‘Close your eyes and your mouth and get out of the car,’” Evie said.

But she was stuck inside. “The back door was jammed, and there was water and glass all over the car,” she said.

Evie and her grandmother were drenched in jet fuel, and the little girl made it out by crawling over the center console.

They were helped by the kindness of a stranger. “And there was a nice woman named heather,” Roberts said.

Emergency crews rushed to help get Evie’s fuel-soaked clothing off her body.

“They took all my clothes off, and then they wrapped me in blankets,” Evie said.

It was then that Roberts started processing what had happened.

“I see an airplane without a right wing, and I’m looking at the car and going, ‘It’s in my back seat,’” she said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the plane took off from Montgomery Field and was headed to La Jolla when it started having mechanical trouble.

It clipped four cars as it landed on the freeway.

The pilot and passenger were not injured, but several people who were in vehicles struck by the plane sustained minor injuries.

Traffic on the 5 was backed up for hours until the plane was eventually towed back to Montgomery Field.

Evie is back home with her grandma, her mom, her dad and brother, who surprised her with flowers after a long, stressful day.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Monday, Aug. 23.
UPDATE: Charges pending in deadly I-10 crash
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle
Empty desks for two southern Arizona school districts could mean a loss of funding.
Enrollment boost for some local districts, more losses for 2
Slight shift in real estate market in recent weeks
Red-hot housing market starts to dial down a few degrees
Danger in the Dust
DANGER IN THE DUST: Valley Fever in a time of coronavirus

Latest News

Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP
Broadway Project construction is three weeks delayed due to monsoon rain.
Monsoon rain delaying Tucson road projects by 3 weeks
Monsoon rain delays construction projects
Monsoon rain delays construction projects
Southern Arizona will be under a heat warning later this week.
ACTION DAYS: Excessive heat warning expected for southern Arizona