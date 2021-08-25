Monsoon rain delaying Tucson road projects by 3 weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The drastic change in weather Tucson has seen this monsoon has put a damper on construction projects, causing construction crews to work overtime to get back on schedule after the intense storms forced projects to stop.

Mike Graham, public information officer for Tucson Department of Transportation, said crews never thought the storms would be so intense.

“You can’t get in and work when a trench has two to three feet of water in it. It just slows things down, and they’re not able to focus on that part of the project,” Graham said. “They’re still out working, they’re making sure the mud and the dirt are open to the traveling public.”

The Broadway Project received more than 8 inches of rain and the Downtown Links Project received more than 13 inches of rain. All of that rainfall on open dirt caused a lot of problems for construction workers on both projects, as well as the Houghton Road Project.

“With the amount of rainfall we received this summer, we’re behind about three weeks right now for each project. Crews are working really hard right now, working 10-hour days and Saturdays to get back on schedule,” Graham said.

All three projects are road-widening projects, so there is a lot of dirt involved before roads are paved.

“We’ve had to spend quite a bit of time getting the soil dried out before crews can take the next step as part of the project,” Graham said. “Especially with Downtown Links, we’re installing a lot of underground storm drain right now.”

For now, Downtown links is still estimated to be done in spring 2023. Houghton Road and Broadway projects are estimated to be done in November or December of this year.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience. We’re in a drought, so the rain is very much needed, but I want to thank everyone for their patience as we try to get back on schedule,” Graham said.

