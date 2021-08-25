Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Oakland murder suspect caught in Tucson

Clarence Johnson Jr. was apprehended in Tucson on Monday after he allegedly killed a relative...
Clarence Johnson Jr. was apprehended in Tucson on Monday after he allegedly killed a relative in Oakland, Calif. last week.(US Marshals Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities caught an Oakland, Calif. man in Tucson after he allegedly shot and killed his cousin.

U.S. Marshals found Clarence Johnson Jr., 33 on Monday. Johnson is in the Pima County Jail and is set to be extradited back to Oakland, where he faces a murder charge.

“The arrest of Clarence Johnson Jr. is a good example of federal and local law enforcement agencies working together across state lines to get a dangerous person in to custody,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales says.

Authorities say Johnson and his cousin had gotten into an argument when Johnson shot him in the head. Johnson was also wanted on a parole violation warrant for a prior manslaughter conviction in 2010.

Marshals say they determined he may have escaped to Tucson, and members of the Arizona WANTED Offender Task Force in Tucson began following leads on his whereabouts on Monday.

Authorities say they heard Johnson was trying to get to Arkansas by bus, and established surveillance of the Greyhound bus station on East 12th Street.

Johnson was reportedly seen at the station at 6 p.m. Nearly two hours later, officers arrested him.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Monday, Aug. 23.
UPDATE: Charges pending in deadly I-10 crash
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle
One man is dead and a woman is injured after the car they were in crashed on Sunday.
One dead, one injured following single-car wreck
Tucson police will be investigating Phoenix police over allegations of misconduct.
Tucson police asked to investigate Phoenix police over gang charges against protestors
Empty desks for two southern Arizona school districts could mean a loss of funding.
Enrollment boost for some local districts, more losses for 2

Latest News

KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24
Sen Sinema talks infrastructure in Tucson
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema critical of President Biden’s plan for Afghan evacuations
Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing...
Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law