Oakland murder suspect caught in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities caught an Oakland, Calif. man in Tucson after he allegedly shot and killed his cousin.

U.S. Marshals found Clarence Johnson Jr., 33 on Monday. Johnson is in the Pima County Jail and is set to be extradited back to Oakland, where he faces a murder charge.

“The arrest of Clarence Johnson Jr. is a good example of federal and local law enforcement agencies working together across state lines to get a dangerous person in to custody,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales says.

Authorities say Johnson and his cousin had gotten into an argument when Johnson shot him in the head. Johnson was also wanted on a parole violation warrant for a prior manslaughter conviction in 2010.

Marshals say they determined he may have escaped to Tucson, and members of the Arizona WANTED Offender Task Force in Tucson began following leads on his whereabouts on Monday.

Authorities say they heard Johnson was trying to get to Arkansas by bus, and established surveillance of the Greyhound bus station on East 12th Street.

Johnson was reportedly seen at the station at 6 p.m. Nearly two hours later, officers arrested him.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.