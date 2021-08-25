Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pfizer seeks FDA OK for COVID-19 vaccine booster dose

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer is seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker announced Wednesday it has started the approval process for a third dose of its vaccine for Americans ages 16 and older. The company says it expects to complete its application with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this week.

U.S. health officials announced last week plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant of the coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine received full regulatory approval this week.

While health officials say vaccine protection against coronavirus infection wanes over time, the three vaccines used in the U.S. made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still providing strong protection against hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Earlier this month, U.S. regulators said transplant recipients or others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Monday, Aug. 23.
UPDATE: Charges pending in deadly I-10 crash
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle
Empty desks for two southern Arizona school districts could mean a loss of funding.
Enrollment boost for some local districts, more losses for 2
Slight shift in real estate market in recent weeks
Red-hot housing market starts to dial down a few degrees
Clarence Johnson Jr. was apprehended in Tucson on Monday after he allegedly killed a relative...
Oakland murder suspect caught in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, mourners pass by a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk...
Death sentence upheld for Dylann Roof in Black church slayings
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby talked about two lawmakers' unapproved visit to the Kabul airport...
Pentagon spokesman criticizes lawmakers' Afghanistan trip
FILE - This photo shows a phone app for OnlyFans, a site where fans pay creators for their...
OnlyFans reverses explicit content ban after outcry
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft...
2 US lawmakers’ Afghanistan trip prompts questions, condemnation
Troops will be able to get their Pfizer shots at their bases and from their commands around the...
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP