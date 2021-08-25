Pima County Sheriff’s deputies investigate motorcycle crash on southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a crash that is causing traffic delays on Tucson’s southwest side.

The crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, at Los Reales Road and Brackenbury Drive, near Camino De La Tierra.

Drivers are advised to choose an alternate route.

The crash resulted in injuries, but no further information about the extent of the injuries was immediately available.

