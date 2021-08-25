Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County Sheriff’s deputies investigate motorcycle crash on southwest side

The crash happened on Los Reales Road near Camino De La Tierra on Wednesday morning, Aug. 25.
The crash happened on Los Reales Road near Camino De La Tierra on Wednesday morning, Aug. 25.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a crash that is causing traffic delays on Tucson’s southwest side.

The crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle happened Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, at Los Reales Road and Brackenbury Drive, near Camino De La Tierra.

Drivers are advised to choose an alternate route.

The crash resulted in injuries, but no further information about the extent of the injuries was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Monday, Aug. 23.
UPDATE: Charges pending in deadly I-10 crash
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Border Patrol: Smugglers caught using fake agent vehicle
Empty desks for two southern Arizona school districts could mean a loss of funding.
Enrollment boost for some local districts, more losses for 2
Slight shift in real estate market in recent weeks
Red-hot housing market starts to dial down a few degrees
Danger in the Dust
DANGER IN THE DUST: Valley Fever in a time of coronavirus

Latest News

Broadway Project construction is three weeks delayed due to monsoon rain.
Monsoon rain delaying Tucson road projects by 3 weeks
Monsoon rain delays construction projects
Monsoon rain delays construction projects
Zachary Oscar Lee is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of...
UPDATE: Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting near 29th, Swan
At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Monday, Aug. 23.
UPDATE: Charges pending in deadly I-10 crash