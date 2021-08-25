Advertise
PREVIEW: Historic Monsoon results in record number of swift-water rescues

By Wendi Redman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The historic Monsoon is leading a record number of swift-water rescues in southern Arizona.

In fact, we have already seen more rescues in 2021 than in any of the last five years.

First responders told KOLD Investigative Reporter Wendi Redman while they will always be there to answer the call for help, the risky behavior of residents is putting their crews in danger and stretching them thing.

The first responders are begging the public to make smarter decisions and avoid flooded roadways and running washes.

Tonight at 10 p.m, Wendi will show you how many rescues there have been and the impact on first responders. Watch it live at www.kold.com/live or check this story later tonight.

