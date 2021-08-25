PREVIEW: Historic Monsoon results in record number of swift-water rescues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The historic Monsoon is leading a record number of swift-water rescues in southern Arizona.

In fact, we have already seen more rescues in 2021 than in any of the last five years.

First responders told KOLD Investigative Reporter Wendi Redman while they will always be there to answer the call for help, the risky behavior of residents is putting their crews in danger and stretching them thing.

The first responders are begging the public to make smarter decisions and avoid flooded roadways and running washes.

