Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Red-hot housing market starts to dial down a few degrees

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The real estate market has remained red-hot for more than a year but local industry experts say it’s starting to dial down a few degrees.

”The stay-at-home orders and things in place, that’s when real estate took off,” said Kevin Kaplan with Long Realty in Tucson.

He says the scorching market was partially due to people spending more time at home and deciding they wanted a different environment to live in. He says that’s slowly changing.

“It would go around 100 miles an hour to now 85. It’s still speeding and very strong but starting to normalize just a bit,” he said.

Tucson Association of Realtors President Diane Marzonie said the market started to see a small shift a few weeks ago. She says it could be due to people being busy with school starting and things happening in the community.

“Now there’s so many things to talk about versus how much will I pay for this house?” she said.

Long Realty expects home prices will continue to stay high but will climb at a slower rate. The agency foresees more inventory to become available, all which are good signs for buyers who have struggled to find homes over the past year.

“Some of them were selling before they hit the market,” Kaplan said. “It was very hard, challenging and frustrating and even a little draining at times to lose out a lot.”

These industry experts noticing homes aren’t being bought up quite as fast.

“Houses are staying on the market just a hair longer about two to five days longer than a month ago,” Marzonie said.

For now, it’s too difficult to say when real estate will fully level out or if it will ever become as scorching hot as it did during the pandemic.

“Whether we have a run-up like this again or not, we don’t see in the short term, but the long term is really hard to predict,” Kaplan said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person died in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Monday, Aug. 23.
UPDATE: Charges pending in deadly I-10 crash
One man is dead and a woman is injured after the car they were in crashed on Sunday.
One dead, one injured following single-car wreck
Tucson police will be investigating Phoenix police over allegations of misconduct.
Tucson police asked to investigate Phoenix police over gang charges against protestors
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan has COVID-19, according to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann.
Arizona audit report delayed following COVID outbreak on Cyber Ninjas team
Changes are coming in the way law enforcement is held accountable across the state, including...
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Changes coming to policing the police in Arizona

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law
In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood...
Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye
Migrants waiting to cross into the United States wait for news at the border crossing...
Supreme Court orders ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy reinstated
The new county testing site will be able to conduct 400 tests a day, pushing up to 500.
Pima County to open additional free testing site as demand soars