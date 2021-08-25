Advertise
Remembering late Sen. John McCain on 3rd anniversary of his death

John McCain
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday, Aug. 25, marks the three-year anniversary of Sen. John McCain’s death.

McCain died at the age of 81 after battling glioblastoma, a form of cancer that affects the brain.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the monument in Vietnam where McCain’s plane was shot down in 1967.

Many took to Twitter to honor the late senator:

