Remembering late Sen. John McCain on 3rd anniversary of his death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday, Aug. 25, marks the three-year anniversary of Sen. John McCain’s death.

McCain died at the age of 81 after battling glioblastoma, a form of cancer that affects the brain.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the monument in Vietnam where McCain’s plane was shot down in 1967.

Today, on the three-year anniversary of his passing, I paid my respects to an American hero, Senator John McCain. At this site in 1967, then-Lieutenant Commander McCain was shot down. We honor his sacrifice in Vietnam, and the sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform. pic.twitter.com/rrxJ8RUxQJ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 25, 2021

Many took to Twitter to honor the late senator:

3 years. You left a void in this world by leaving it that will never be filled. And when you left, so much light went with you. I think about you every single day. I miss everything. I love you forever, Dad. illegitimi non carborundum. pic.twitter.com/9oXOoQVIgx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2021

Three years today you left for heaven. I miss you every second of every day! pic.twitter.com/1YOFTTp0gj — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 25, 2021

Today, Arizona remembers a beloved public servant and hero — Senator John McCain. He was the kind of leader who always put country before self, and three years since his passing, he is missed dearly. 1/ pic.twitter.com/e2BhUHdDSF — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 25, 2021

Three years ago, our country lost a devout servicemember and statesman -- and one of my personal heroes, Senator John McCain. Senator McCain worked tirelessly for the state and country he loved. Today, we remember his commitment to service. Sending love to the McCain family. pic.twitter.com/rNYrC6rQ8l — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) August 25, 2021

On this, the third anniversary of John McCain’s passing - and given the chaos in the world - it reminds me and many others how much we miss his counsel and wisdom. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 25, 2021

Today, on the anniversary of his passing, I am thinking of my friend John McCain. He was a brave and principled man. I miss him always, and particularly now. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 25, 2021

